Coronavirus: How Central California hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19

HOSPITALS AND OTHER HEALTHCARE CENTERS
Fresno County courts
Fresno County has shut down all its courts except for emergency functions. The closure will be in effect from Monday, March 23, to Friday, April 3.
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente physicians are reviewing all elective procedures scheduled for March and rescheduling those that can be safely postponed.
Kaiser needs donations of masks, gloves, and other supplies to fight the coronavirus
Kaweah Delta Medical Center
Starting March 18 at 12 p.m., Kaweah Delta will implement a no-visitor policy at its Medical Center, along with closing its Lifestyle Center until April 1. The no-visitor policy will have exceptions made for End of Life patients, Labor & Delivery/NICU/Pediatric patients and Dementia/developmentally delayed patients. The visitor must pass a respiratory and temperature screening before entering. The decision will be re-evaluted in two weeks.
Valley Children's Hospital
Valley Children's Hospital has changed its visitor policy and is allowing only parents, guardians or direct caregivers to enter into the hospital with patients. In the emergency department, only one parent or guardian is allowed in per child.
Valley Animal Center
Valley Animal Center closed its doors on March 19 and will be closed until further notice. All animals in the center will still be cared for, and any undergoing medical treatment will continue doing so.
Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital
Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital are allowing only one visitor per patient until further notice.
John C. Fremont Healthcare District
The hospital in Mariposa is implementing several screening measures. Anyone arriving will be questioned about symptoms in the driveway, and at several stages upon entering. The hospital has created a 'drive-through' screening area where people's temperature will be taken and they will be asked about respiratory symptoms. These changes start on Monday, March 16.
Powell Pediatric Dentistry
Powell Pediatric Dentistry is limiting dental visits to emergency care only.
UTILITIES
PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric has put a moratorium on disconnecting services for those who cannot pay their bills. The company said it will not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.
Comcast
For 60 days, the company is giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge, and will not disconnect customers' internet service or charge them late fees if can't pay their bills during this period.
City of Los Banos
The City of Los Banos said it will not shut off water to its residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents will still be responsible for their payments, and are encouraged to pay online.
GOVERNMENT AGENCIES
Fresno FAX
Fresno FAX buses are limiting their passenger loads to ten people or less starting Wednesday, March 18, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fresno Department of Public Works and Planning
The Fresno Department of Public Works and Planning will close all public counters effective Monday, March 23, 2020. The closure will be in effect until Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Fresno County services
Fresno County is suspending wedding ceremonies and limiting marriage license applicants to the couple only. It is also recommending that Fictitious Business Name filings be submitted via U.S. Mail only.
Fresno County Recorder's and Accessor's Office
The Fresno County Assessor's and Recorder's Offices will not be able to provide services for walk-in customers starting March 18, 2020, until further notice. Online services remain unchanged.
United States District Court
All courthouses of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California are now closed to the public, including the federal courthouses in Fresno, Sacramento, Redding, Bakersfield, Yosemite and Modesto.
Kings County Courts
Starting Wednesday, March 18, all criminal trials will be continued 30 days, from March 18 through April 17. All interior customer service counters inside the courthouse are closed. Two service windows will be open, and payments will be accepted online or at the windows.
Valley Air District
As of noon on March 18, the District offices will not be physically accessible to members of the public. They remain operational and accessible by phone or email and say all essential services are still available.
Fresno County Jail
The Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims has suspended all in-person and video conference visitations at the three Fresno County Jail facilities in downtown Fresno effective immediately. There's no time table when the restrictions will be lifted. The suspension applies to the general public, program officials, religious groups and tour groups.
Merced Police Lobby
The Merced Police Lobby is closed effective March 17. Most of their services will continue by phone, by mail or online. Click here for details.
City of Hanford Parks and Community Services
All recreation programs, classes and sports leagues have been cancelled effective immediately through the end of April. Adult softball and volleyball leagues have been postponed along with Spring Kids' Fest and 50's Flashback Dance. The Longfield Center at 560 S. Douty St, Veterans Memorial & Senior building at 401 N. Irwin St, Hanford Civic Auditorium & Youth Center at 400 N. Douty Street, and the Goodwill Building at 426 W Lacey Blvd is closed effectively immediately through the end of April.
Mendota City Hall
Mendota city officials closed city hall to the public on Wednesday, March 18. Citizens can still drop off payments in the city drop box and speak with officials by phone at 559-655-3291.
Merced City Hall
The City of Merced is closing City Hall and other City offices. The Merced City government will continue to function without direct public contact and there will be no public access to any City facility including the Fire Department, the Park and Recreation Office, the Public Works Department, Police Station, or Welcome Center. Only passengers with tickets will be allowed in the Merced Regional Airport. Park restrooms and the Bulky Item Drop Off Site are also closed.
The City Hall closure means people won't be able to pay their utility bills or make other payments in person, but they can do so by
Tulare County Library
The Tulare County Library has announced it is closing from March 17 until March 31. Due dates for borrowed materials will be automatically extended to Tuesday, April 7.
Fresno County Library
All Fresno County public libraries will be closed effective March 18 to April 14.
Merced County Library
The Merced County Library system will be closed to the public beginning March 20. Library staff will continue to provide access to materials for residents through a Curb Side Pick-Up program. This service will be offered beginning Monday, March 23 at the following locations.
Merced Library 2100 O Street
Monday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(209) 385-7484
Atwater Library 1600 Third Street
Tuesday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(209) 358-6651
Delhi Library 16881 W. Schendel Rd
Monday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(209) 656-2049
Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Livingston Library 1212 West Main St.
Tuesday & Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(209) 394-7330
Los Banos Library 1312 Seventh St
Tuesday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(209) 826-5254
Kingsburg City Hall
The Kingsburg City Hall will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17. To make utility payments, you can pay online, mail or drop a check at City Hall, or call 559-897-5821.
Selma City Hall
Selma City Hall and Fire Administration are closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 18. Events on city-owned property are postponed. The Selma Senior Center is currently closed, but cold meals are available for pickup. Contact the senior center at 559-891-2239 for more info. You can reach City Hall at 559-891-2200.
Sanger City Hall
Sanger announced on Friday, March 20 that it will be closing its City Hall complex to residents and visitors until further notice.
Los Banos City Hall
The Los Banos City Hall will be closed starting Friday, March 20 until further notice. To make utility payments, you can pay online or call 1-888-745-0706.
Tulare County Superior Court
All non-emergency hearings and trials are suspended for 60 days. The court will continue to process pre-trial criminal and juvenile proceedings, like restraining orders and petitions for guardianship.
BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS AND NON-PROFITS
Script Pharmacy
Script Pharmacy in Clovis is offering free delivery of prescription medication, vitamins, even supplements to people impacted by the COVID-19 'shelter in place' restrictions.
Walmart
Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.
Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.
Sierra Vista Mall
Sierra Vista Mall will close until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sierra Vista is apart of the Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, who have decided to close all of their shopping centers until further notice.
CVS
CVS Pharmacy announced on Twitter that they will begin one to two-day deliveries from medicine and everyday essentials.
Marjaree Mason Center
The Marjaree Mason Center has temporarily suspended all in-person groups and classes effective immediatley. All services will be delivered by phone and telehealth.
Anyone with questions should contact their case manager or call the MMC hotline at 559-233-4357.
Macy's
Macy's is temporarily shutting down its stores through March 31. This includes all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.
Break the Barriers
Break the Barriers will be shut down until April 13.
Fresno sporting goods stores
Sporting good stores in Fresno, which had closed, are now reopening after the Fresno City Council declared them to be 'essential'. Those sporting goods stores that stock ammunition and guns can now continue to sell them.
Sephora
The beauty products company is closing all its stores in the U.S. and Canada and is allowing customers to return purchases made in store in the last 30 days as of March 16th to make the returns, with receipt, within 30 days of store reopening.
Bath and Body Works
The retailer is closing all its stores in U.S. and Canada temporarily and say it's prioritizing inventory to its online channel, so people can buy their products from home.
GYMS AND FITNESS CLUBS
GB3
The gym has closed all locations temporarily.
In-Shape Health Clubs
The fitness club has temporarily closed all of its gyms in the state and says it plans to reopen its gyms when given direction from the state.
Old Town Yoga
All in-person classes have been temporarily suspended starting March 16th.
Fitness Social
The studio is eliminating circuit classes for the month of March.
Spyn Cycle
The indoor cycling studio is closing for the rest of March and will evaluate whether to open after.
Hedrick's Chevrolet
Hedrick's Chevrolet will be closed until April 1.
Carmax
CarMax Fresno announced they are temporarily closed and did not provide a potential date for reopening.
RECREATION
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park is closed to visitors until further notice to avoid further spread of COVID-19, park officials announced Wednesday.
The closure begins effective immediately.
Clovis Rodeo
The Clovis Rodeo announced Saturday afternoon that the 2020 Rodeo has been cancelled. It was originally set to take place from April 22-26. You can visit their website for ticket refunds and exchanges.
Millerton Lake
As of March 29, Millerton Lake is closed to vehicular access.
Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park announced on Friday it was closed to all visitors until further notice.
California State Parks
California State Parks announced the temporary closure of all campgrounds in the state park system to support state and local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sierra National Forest
The Sierra National Forest and California Land Management will be begin closing campgrounds and developed recreation sites on Sierra National Forest lands on March 26, 2020.
Tachi Palace Casino Resort
Tachi Palace Casino Resort will temporarily close on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 p.m. until further notice.
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will temporarily close on March 20 at 6:00 p.m. through March 31, 2020. Officials say the temporary closure will be re-evaluated as the board remains in communication with national and local health officials.
Resort officials say that due to an expected high demand for community food boxes, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will no longer distribute food.
Food distribution will return to only Madera County's 16 pick-up locations. Those in need of emergency food or would like to donate to the Madera County Food Bank are encouraged to contact (559) 674-2992.
Castle Air Museum
Castle Air Museum announced their temporary closure on Tuesday, April 7.
Club Legends
Club Legends in central Fresno has closed until further notice. The business has also canceled or postponed all of its catering events.
Fresno Art Museum
The museum and its stores have closed temporarily, it said.
FAB Fresno
FAB Fresno in the Tower District has closed its night club until further notice.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno County Manager Wilma Quan announced that the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will close close until the end of March, effective immediately. "This difficult step is necessary to protect the health and safety of our patrons and our zoo staff," Quan said.
China Peak Ski Resort
China Peak announced on Friday, March 20 that they are closed for the season.
Maya Cinema theaters
All Maya Cinema theaters will be temporarily closed starting at 7 p.m. on March 17. They said they will wait to re-open until local authorities feel it is safe to do so.
Regal Cinemas theaters
Regal Cinemas just announced the closure of all theatre locations starting Tuesday (3/17) because of the coronavirus. They will remain closed until further notice. Regal Cinemas has a number of Fresno locations including: River Park, Broadway Faire and Manchester Center.
At this time, Maya Cinemas located in Campus Pointe near Fresno State remains open.
Monterey Bay Aquarium
The aquarium will remain closed to visitors through at least March 27, during which period its facilities will undergo deep-cleaning. Those who have tickets to visit the aquarium can contact the aquarium at 831-648-4800 to reschedule their visit or get their ticket cost refunded.
Table Mountain Casino
The Table Mountain Casino will be closed starting Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. through May 31. All of the employees' pay rates and benefits will be honored during the closure.
Eagle Mountain Casino
Eagle Mountain Casino will temporarily close starting Wednesday at 4 a.m., tentatively through April 3rd.
Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra Mountain Company will suspend all activity at their 15 North American Ski resorts starting on Sunday, March 15. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort are in California.
