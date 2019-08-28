motorcycle accident

New details released about motorcycle crash that killed Clovis man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road markings and crime scene tape mark the spot where a 77-year-old motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and died.

Fresno Police detectives are now releasing a photo of a car they say was nearby at the time of the accident in hopes the driver can help them solve the case.

"We're hoping that what he saw might shed some light on what occurred that day," said detective Andrew Rochin.

Investigators say 77-year-old Jimmie Crosswhite of Clovis was riding his motorcycle down Olive Street near Angus on August 5th.

"Mr. Crosswhite was going to visit where he was raised, it was the Tower District. He was going for an afternoon ride," Rochin said.

Police aren't sure what happened next, but say something caused Crosswhite to use the emergency brake.

He was thrown off his bike and later died at the hospital.

Rochin says it's unusual since the victim was both an experienced rider, and retired from the California Highway Patrol.

"We're treating this as a non-contact collision...looking at it could be a hit and run," he said. "We still have pieces missing from this puzzle, we're hopeful the driver will provide those missing pieces."

While detectives hope to find the witness driving the truck, they're also inspecting the motorcycle involved, however, they don't believe anything mechanical contributed to the collision.

The truck is described as a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma, the model could be between 2016 to 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
