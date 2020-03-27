Society

Good News: Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic

By Hayley Salazar
As each day brings more coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on communities worldwide, it might be hard to keep positive while quarantining at home.

But the outbreak has also revealed some incredible moments as the world adapts to this new way of life.

We've compiled a list of stories that help to bring hope during this uncertain time.

COMMUNITY STORIES


Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance

Ethan set out to surprise his wife, writing out the message he texts her every morning on the pavement so she can see it from her hospital window.

Woman sends pizza to Fresno hospital to thank healthcare workers in ER

When the nurse called to thank the sender, she learned the woman's mother had recently been at the hospital, and it was her way of saying thank you.

California animal shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid coronavirus outbreak

Adoption demands were so high, this animal shelter in Southern California is now empty.

Tulare neighborhood starts toy 'bear hunt' for families

Residents of Del Lago in Tulare have organized a 'hunt' for teddy bears as a way for families to get outside and have fun, all while maintaining social distance during the COVID-19.

Medical professionals working hard during COVID-19 outbreak

Area medical centers like Kaiser Permanente, Kaweah Delta, Community Regional and St. Agnes shared pictures with Action News of their doctors, nurses and staff working to provide care to the Central Valley during the crisis.

100-year-old letter found in Merced offers hope during COVID-19 outbreak

In Merced, a 100-year-old letter is providing some hope for the future when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg

Some people wore costumes, while others made signs or held balloons as they drove by down a Kingsburg neighborhood to wish 11-year-old Ryker a happy birthday.

Oklahoma couple streams wedding on Facebook Live amid virus pandemic

Hundreds of people tuned into to Kathleen and Steve's ceremony online.

BUSINESSES HELPING OUT


Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic. Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to communities in need.

Airbnb to help provide emergency housing to 100,000 frontline responders

Here's how it works: Airbnb hosts who want to help can now open their homes for free through Airbnb's Open Homes platform.

Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Starting March 30 on National Doctor's Day, any doctor, nurse or healthcare worker with an employee ID can pick up as many dozens of glazed doughnuts as they need from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru.

Valley Applebee's starts delivering food to seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

Some valley restaurants adjusting to the takeout and delivery restrictions due to COVID 19 were stuck with a lot of excess produce and meat.

HELPING FROM HOME


Celebrities like John Stamos, Billy Porter to read Disney stories to comfort fans during COVID-19 pandemic

Starting this week, celebrities will be reading their favorite Disney stories to comfort fans as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé

A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.

BTS teaching fans to speak Korean while many endure coronavirus shelter-in-place order

The South Korean K-pop group has launched a 30 lesson web series to teach fans how to speak Korean.

RECOVERY STORIES


103-year-old woman says 'courage, faith' helped beat coronavirus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years.

More than 300,000 have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

More than 300,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy

Italica Grondona's doctors said they nicknamed her "Highlander - the Immortal." They said she represents a hope for "all the elderly facing this pandemic."

Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life

One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.

86-year-old Italian woman beats coronavirus after 7 weeks in hospital: VIDEO

An 86-year-old woman broke down tears as she left a hospital in northern Italy after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Merced couple quarantined after cruise finally returning home

The Merced couple were passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship when their vacation was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged: WHO

Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus
