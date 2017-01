Flood Advisory ...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PST FOR NORTHEASTERN FRESNO...NORTHEASTERN MADERA AND NORTH CENTRAL TULARE COUNTIES... At 905 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... More

Flood Watch ...THREAT OF FLOODING THROUGH MONDAY... .AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN TOTALS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILL REGIONS TODAY THROUGH MONDAY. RAPID RISES ALONG SMALL STREAMS AND RIVERS CAN BE ANTICIPATED THIS WEEKEND ALONG WITH A THREAT OF ROCK SLIDES...MUD SLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... More

