Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery
At Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Coalinga, rehabilitation work has nearly stalled since the loss of valuable equipment. Gina Lopez has been intent on finding the man captured breaking in on their surveillance video
pets-animals
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
community-events
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Show More
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Early voting has begun in Fresno County
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
More News
Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Sponsored
SPONSORED: Medical Specialists
SPONSORED: ABC30 Smart Living
Top Videos

Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge

Fast moving brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns structures in Solano County

Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland

U.S. & World
Hurricane live updates: Michael could be 'most destructive in decades,' officials say
'Start Here': Rosenstein, climate change. What you need to know to start your day.
Kavanaugh to hear his 1st oral arguments as Supreme Court justice
Former first daughter Barbara Bush got married and only invited 20 family members
Climate change effects could be 'irreversible' without drastic action: Scientists
Show More
GMA Daily Deals with Tory Johnson: Discover a new deal every day online!
Taylor Swift breaks her political silence, endorses Democrats in passionate post
Mandatory evacuations ordered as Hurricane Michael moves closer to Florida
Trump apologizes 'on behalf of the nation' to Kavanaugh during swearing-in
Google+ to be killed after bug exposed up to 500,000 accounts
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
LOCALISH
More LOCALISH
Go inside famous Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California
Where you can find Megalodon teeth in North Carolina
Is Concourse Dance Bar worth the wait?
Go on a "troll hunt" in Illinois
More LOCALISH
Featured
Things to do at the Big Fresno Fair that are free
Pit bull gets second chance as K-9 officer
Local non-profits showcasing what they do at the Big Fresno Fair
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
FDA approves use of HPV vaccine for adults 27 to 45
New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour to kick off in 2019
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
New HDR technology separates good TVs from even better ones
Jennifer Lopez to debut new song at AMAs
Thousands participate in Susan G. Komen Race
Fresno woman celebrates 100th birthday
Hoof-pounding excitement at the Big Fresno Fair horse races
Show More
Taylor Swift gets political in Instagram post
Blue Moon Yoga's newest location opens in Clovis
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
Petition calls for Eye of Sauron atop SF's Salesforce Tower on Halloween
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Chance the Rapper pledges $1 million to mental health services
Friday Night Football - Week 8
Latino Life: New Fresno State Play Tackles Immigration and Friendship Status
Latino Life: Catrinas Come to the Catwalk at Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show
Latino Life: Breast Care Center in Hanford Offers Help and Hope
Latino Life: Free Resource Fair for All Seniors and Caregivers
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
SPONSORED: Watch & Win with ABC30 and Table Mountain Casino
29th Annual Civil War Revisited
#ChooseKindness Campaign Kicks Off Bullying Prevention Month
Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Fiesta Night
Show More
SPONSORED: Children First: Explore the Outdoors
ABC30 Community Calendar
HONORED SCHOLARS 2018
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
ACT Pet of the Week
Show Fewer