Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
The theft happened Saturday night at Selma High School, just hours before the wrestling club opened its doors for its biggest fundraising event of the year.
Archers flock to Fresno for state-wide competition
Charity walk raises thousands for Poverello House
CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city
Merced County mounted patrol heads to Washington DC for inauguration
Police warning Hanford residents after high-tech skimming device found at gas station
Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Ringling Bros. Circus to close after 146 years
Man and 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Orosi
Fire causes $90,000 of damage to Fresno home
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
At Least 27 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Parents of Accused Teen Stabber in 'Slender Man' Case Speak Out for the 1st Time
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies'
Trump Suggests, Without Evidence, That CIA Director Is 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
Thousands Rally for Immigrant Rights in DC
Vice President-elect Pence to Take Oath of Office on Reagan Family Bible
Community center renamed in honor of gold-winning Fresno Olympian
The new retirement
Red Cross volunteers install hundreds of smoke alarms inside Fresno homes
Banned From the Hospital ... What Not to Give
Fresno crews work to fix pothole problems after storm
Getting a license to drive a truck or a bus is now taking longer
7 feet of snow in 7 days has China Peak back open to skiers
Penicillin Allergy or Not?
Longtime Madera County organic farm will live on thanks to community food system
Chef Shayna: Sausage Lentil Stew
Generosity from North Valley residents helped send Merced County posse to inauguration
Good Sports: Fresno Monsters Hockey led by new coach, local players
Retro pop art on display in Downtown Fresno
Moon Cycle Bonding
Foggy Day School Schedules
Dead tree problem in the Sierra has been turned into a hazard by storm
Researchers believe we accomplishing less when we are multi-tasking
Multi-million dollar field project at Fresno State in its finishing stages
