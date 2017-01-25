Central Unified sued after off campus gang rape report
Three teens are accused of a gang rape in Fresno and now their school is also the target of a lawsuit.
Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage
Community Food Bank receives generous gift from local company
Local Ag leaders worried about President Trump's action's on immigration
First pieces of America's most expensive military program have arrived in the Central Valley
Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
City of Fresno says it is trying to recover from major infrastructure problems
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
President's actions on immigration leaving many Valley residents wondering how it will affect them
North Valley school district tackling immigration issue by becoming a safe haven for many immigrants
Trump administration mandating EPA scientific studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, publicist says
Woman hit by car in Northwest Fresno
City of Fresno says it is trying to recover from major infrastructure problems
Local Ag leaders worried about President Trump's action's on immigration
Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
Trump Tells ABC News Alleged Voter Fraud Probe Has 'a Lot to Look Into'
Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties
TRANSCRIPT: ABC News Anchor David Muir Interviews President Trump
Trump 'Absolutely' Thinks Waterboarding Works
Trump Supreme Court Adviser Praises Gorsuch as Potential Heir to Scalia's Legacy
Why James Mattis' 1st Overseas Trip Is to Japan and South Korea
Tulsi Gabbard Claims to Have Met With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Boston City Hall Lit Red, White Blue in Anti-Trump Move
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
And the nominees for the worst film of 2016 are...
People and films that didn't receive an Oscar nomination
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
New Technology Unclogs Leg Arteries
Restaurant chains feeding off Fresno's appetite, local experts worry it may not be sustainable
Magnetic Toy Danger
One etiquette coach now teaching digital etiquette
House Science chair: Get news from Trump, not media
Your hips don't lie
Did you receive this robocall? You could get $500
Fulton Street is beginning to take shape in Downtown Fresno
ACT Pet of the Week
VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through Fullerton
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Local gym helping people work out while teaching life saving skills
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
Fresno man wins lottery, again
New mothers will now get private rooms at Saint Agnes
People get extra time to file this tax season
Fresno Grizzlies offer special Valentine's Day delivery featuring Parker
Enchroma Glasses for Colorblindness
Safe Space Heaters
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
Local shelter gives pet owners a few tips to help keep pets safe in the cold
Attack of the toy robots
Fresno student recounts experiencing historic day in Washington DC
ACT Pet of the Week
