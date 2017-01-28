Authorities investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Huron
Authorities said the shooting happened in Huron at 14th and M Streets. They said a man in his 60s was killed and no arrests have been made.
family
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
society
Graffiti mural art on display at Calwa Park festival
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Suspect shot by Fresno police after allegedly charging officer with knife
Armenian ambassador to US visits Fresno State
Police suspect alcohol in deadly Visalia crash
Selma police investigating overnight shooting
Firefighter hurt battling fire in Downtown Fresno
IMMIGRATION REFORM: Is America safer?
Show More
Governor Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
John Hurt, best known for his role in'Alien', passes away at 77
Local boy overcoming the odds as he battles rare disease
Activist gathered to protest President Trump's immigration actions outside Fresno's federal courthouse
More News
Watch Live
Watch Action News LIVE
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Sponsored
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: Medical Specialists
SPONSORED: ABC30 Smart Living
Top Videos
Suspect shot by Fresno police after allegedly charging officer with knife
Police suspect alcohol in deadly Visalia crash
Graffiti mural art on display at Calwa Park festival
U.S. & World
Trump's Immigration Ban Recalls Past Laws
CEOs Slam Trump Travel Ban, Vow to Support Affected Employees
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Show More
Trump Spars With Leading Republican Senators Critical of Travel Ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, but Overall Ban Remains
Gates: 'Big Mistake' by Trump to Push Key Intelligence, Military Leaders Out of Security Council Principals Committee
Iraq War Vet Congressman: Americans See That Trump's Order Is Really 'a Muslim Ban'
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
Visalia PD mourns passing of retired police K9
Vanishing Varicose Veins: No Knife Needed!
Good Sports: Fresno City Women's Basketball
Kids construction competition held in Fresno
Sports Report: January 27, 2017
California Chrome preps for one last race before retirement
Fresno Humane Society telling pet owners to keep pets safe and dry during wet weather
Farmworker Appreciation Day celebrated in Mendota
Light Puts Hearts in Rhythm: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
Remembering Apollo 1
Chef Shayna: Virgin Sangria
Buchanan Wrestling bests Clovis 27-25 in The Big One
Show More
Fate of Fresno Unified Superintendent still up in the air
Should you be pro pulse foods?
Business booming for Fresno medical supplier
Your Weekend
ACT Pet of the Week
Here's a different way to tie your shoes
Drone captures incredible view of snowpack in the Sierra
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Community Food Bank receives generous gift from local company
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
ABC30 Community Calendar
Sweepstakes and Rules
Magic of Storytelling
SPONSORED: Children First - Connected Kids
SPONSORED: Spirit of Women award
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
Show More
ACT Pet of the Week
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Show Fewer