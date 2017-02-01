Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state
The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.
STOP THE WORLD! Beyonce's having twins
Strengthen to Lengthen the thigh
Prison guards taken hostage by inmates at maximum security prison in Delaware, officials say
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: Medical Specialists
SPONSORED: ABC30 Smart Living
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Blue Star Moms prepare to send Valentines to our troops
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
U.S. & World
What Unearthed Radio Recordings Tell Us About Steve Bannon's Worldview
Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman to Remain in Custody
High Drama on Capitol Hill in Trump Nominee Hearings
Children, Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in US Stuck After Trump Order
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
Trump Immigration Order Under Scrutiny as Dems Debate Sessions Vote
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Blue Star Moms prepare to send Valentines to our troops
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Fresno teen uses personal experience to raise awareness of LGBT bullying with billboard
CSU trustees considering tuition hike that could create hardships for some
Clovis road flooding exactly as it's supposed to
From 538: Trump is doing what he said he'd do
Fresno City College to perform Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain production in Arizona
ACT Pet of the Week
Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'
Clovis students organize mental health awareness campaign amid rise of youth suicide
Bitwise hosts Fresno State career program for upcoming professionals
See the final trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast'
Should you buy IKEA appliances?
Brain challenge test might be able to predict Alzheimer's decades earlier
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
Man collects $100 in free stuff on his birthday
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
Guide to buying glasses online
Fresno church holds support panel for immigrants, Muslims
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
Graffiti mural art on display at Calwa Park festival
Visalia PD mourns passing of retired police K9
ABC30 Community Calendar
Sweepstakes and Rules
Magic of Storytelling
SPONSORED: Children First - Connected Kids
SPONSORED: Spirit of Women award
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
ACT Pet of the Week
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
