Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles
Investigators believe fog may have played a role in a 30 car pile-up that left two people dead on Interstate 5.
Safe ways to get home after celebrating the New Year in the Valley
Fresno PD using DUI checkpoints and ShotSpotter to keep residents safe this New Year's Eve
Grapevine reopens near Bakersfield after closure due to snow
Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Fresno woman pleas for responsible New Year's celebrations after nearly being killed by alleged drunk driver
Apartment fire that left a dozen homeless in Fresno highlights the need for insurance
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; passengers rescued
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Deputies discover indoor pot grow in Winton after house fire
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017 at Hawaii Vacation Home
Trump Offspring Tweet Photos From Mar-a-Lago Party
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
NYC Deploying 'Extraordinary Assets' to Secure Times Square on New Year's Eve
Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Shot Dead: Police
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
21 Rescued After Stuck 100 Feet High on Knott's Berry Ride
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Fresno State sweeps Nevada in basketball on New Year's Eve
What it takes to throw a New Year's Eve extravaganza
Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant opening New Year's Day in Northeast Fresno
2016 Top Local Stories
Exercise and better budgeting top New Year resolutions across the Valley
Good Sports - Clovis West Girls Basketball
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes
Pioneering Treatment for Scoliosis
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on January 1st
Outdoor 'ice' skating opens for holidays in Visalia
Sacramento Uber driver and South Valley native credited with saving teen from sex trafficking ring
Fresno club needs help from the public to update an aging children's museum
New study shines some 'light' on objects we carry every day that may increase the risk of skin cancer
Non-profit organizations in Fresno County are asking for the public's help to finish 2016 strong
Your Weekend
Kingsburg wine bar to open second location in Downtown Visalia
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Winter 'karting kamp' aims to satisfy your kid's need for speed
California citrus industry will keep fighting federal plan to import lemons from Argentina
Robotic Snake Treats Head and Neck Tumors
Donations for local food banks tapering off as demand remains
Fresno business offers training to run a successful marijuana dispensary
ABC30 Community Calendar
Sweepstakes and Rules
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
