Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
The man accused of setting a popular restaurant on fire in the Tower District is in custody at the Kings County Jail.
UC Berkeley protest being used as lesson for high school students in Fresno
Stopping Migraine in its Tracks
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's temporary travel ban
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Fresno authorities say a suspicious fire is under investigation
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
San Francisco Police Officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss
Valley ag industry impressed by snowpack results, hopeful for more surface water
ANALYSIS: In Carefully Worded White House Statement, Israelis See Nothing That Says 'Stop Building'
President Trump's Past Words on Presidential Travel
Army Corps of Engineers Closing Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp
60,000 Visas Revoked Since Immigration Executive Order Signed
US Defends Release of 9-Year-Old Bomb-Making Video Seized in Yemen Raid
Suspected Louvre Attacker ID'd as Egyptian National on Tourist Visa
Judge Denies Lighter Security for 'El Chapo': 'I Think We All Know the Reasons'
Trump Signs Executive Actions Targeting Wall Street, Banking Reforms
11 Arrested After Protesting Conservative Speaker at NYU
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
Reps for Congressman Kevin McCarthy get earful in Porterville from concerned constituents
Good Sports - McLane Soccer
Free tax prep help available in Tulare County
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
Chilaquiles appetizer recipe
Fresno Grizzlies to hold a job fair on Saturday
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through New Jersey parking lot
Valley residents reversing the effects of gravity with new technique
EDITORIAL: 8 Ways In-N-Out bests Whataburger
Parents of Fresno Unified students will have a new way to stay updated with on-campus emergencies
What You Don't Expect When Expecting Again
Madera ranks number one in short term job growth
ACT Pet of the Week
Man's story of helping homeless man is inspiring, heartbreaking
Shadow: Punxsutawney Phil 'predicts' 6 more weeks of winter
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Students at Gaston Middle School kicked off Black History Month
Fresno State inks 23 players in Tedford's first recruiting class
Valley veteran who helps other vets in need recovering after accident
National Signing Day
