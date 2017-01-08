Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Streams and creeks have swelled from heavy rainfall, forcing evacuation orders and road closures.
weather
Valley sandbag locations
entertainment
Golden Globe Awards winners
Heavy rain floods waterways at Yosemite National Park
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Iconic 'Pioneer Cabin' tunnel tree topples during storm
San Ysidro border crossing reopened after protests forced closure
16-year-old girl dies after crashing car into canal near Oakhurst
Rock slides force road closures as storm sweeps across Central Valley
Show More
Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
Hiker found dead in Yosemite Valley
Police searching for suspect after multiple cars in Northwest Fresno are broken into
Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans
Two big rigs involved in fiery crash in Visalia
More News
Watch Live
Watch Action News LIVE
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Sponsored
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: Medical Specialists
SPONSORED: ABC30 Smart Living
Top Videos
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Winter storm brings heavy rainfall to Central California
Heavy rain floods waterways at Yosemite National Park
U.S. & World
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
Show More
Reactions to Meryl Streep's Anti-Trump Speech
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Meryl Streep at Golden Globes: Trump campaign incident 'broke my heart'
'La La Land' dominates Golden Globes
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Dog finds his forever home after spending nearly 4 years at Fresno shelter
Sports Report: January 7, 2017
Staying healthy at the gym
Oakland Raiders booster club embodies culture of giving
Starting the year with a surge of rainfall has local cattle ranchers' hopeful for greener pastures
Good Sports: DeChambeau, Watney pair up for Gift of Life
Chicken and veggie skillet One Skillet Supper recipe
Big storm rolling through is a reminder to mountain drivers to come prepared with tire chains
Rising waters bring up concerns of flooding in Springville
Show More
Some Valley tree trimmers standing down as they wait for storm to pass
Consumer experts caution you to make sure you are getting a good deal at your bank
New restaurant in Downtown Fresno being run by Fresno County Office of Education
Your Weekend
Valley officials and homeowners are hoping to prevent flood damage from storm
ACT Pet of the Week
Large storm rolling through the Valley bringing up memories for some of one much worse 20 years ago
Texas family says woman set their home on fire with kids inside
Group to hand out free pot on Inauguration Day
Fresno native wins grand prize on Wheel of Fortune
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Pistol-packing Texas grandma scares off armed intruder
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
ABC30 Community Calendar
Sweepstakes and Rules
SPONSORED: Toys for Tots marathon weekend
SPONSORED: Children First - Connected Kids
SPONSORED: Spirit of Women award
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
Show More
ACT Pet of the Week
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Show Fewer