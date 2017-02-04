Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Officials say a large majority of the residents were wheelchair bound which is why extra assistance was needed.
entertainment
Lady Gaga: Halftime will be 'full-on cardio'
sports
Derek Carr earns Clutch Performer Award, finishes 3rd in MVP voting
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Show More
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
More News
Watch Live
Watch Action News LIVE
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Sponsored
SPONSORED: February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: Medical Specialists
SPONSORED: ABC30 Smart Living
Top Videos
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
U.S. & World
Trump's Comparing US to Putin's Russia Draws Bipartisan Backlash
Democratic Senator: 'Everything Depends' on How Trump's Supreme Court Pick 'Answers the Questions'
Trump Asks 'What Do You Think? Our Country's So Innocent?'
Mike Pence on LGBT Rights: Discrimination Has 'No Place' in Trump Administration
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Show More
GOP Sen. Sasse Doesn't 'Understand' Trump on Putin or 'So-Called Judges'
VP Pence Responds on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of 'Repeal and Replace'
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
VP Mike Pence Did Not Ask Supreme Court Nominee About Roe V. Wade
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
Local Girl Scout troops receive 500,000 boxes of cookies to sell
Animal shelter bus rolls in honor of prolific Fresno rescuer
Value-Driven Outcomes: A Program to Reduce Hospital Costs
Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners
Tower District icon celebrates 50 years of business
UC Berkeley protest being used as lesson for high school students in Fresno
Stopping Migraine in its Tracks
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
Reps for Congressman Kevin McCarthy get earful in Porterville from concerned constituents
Good Sports - McLane Soccer
Free tax prep help available in Tulare County
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
Show More
Chilaquiles appetizer recipe
Fresno Grizzlies to hold a job fair on Saturday
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through New Jersey parking lot
Valley residents reversing the effects of gravity with new technique
EDITORIAL: 8 Ways In-N-Out bests Whataburger
Parents of Fresno Unified students will have a new way to stay updated with on-campus emergencies
What You Don't Expect When Expecting Again
Madera ranks number one in short term job growth
Your Weekend
ACT Pet of the Week
Man's story of helping homeless man is inspiring, heartbreaking
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
ABC30 Community Calendar
Sweepstakes and Rules
Magic of Storytelling
SPONSORED: Children First - Connected Kids
SPONSORED: Spirit of Women award
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
Show More
ACT Pet of the Week
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Show Fewer