More News
Sponsored
Top Videos
Show More
More U.S. & World News
- Central California Radar Map
- Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
- Accuweather Forecast
- What makes a storm a nor'easter?
- Rare glimpse into Antarctica's colorful world beneath the ice
- Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
- Tips for driving on slick winter roads
- The different kinds of lightning
- CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
- Winter storm moves in to Central California
- Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
- Toddler won't stop eating snow
Featured
New study shines some 'light' on objects we carry every day that may increase the risk of skin cancer
- PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
- IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
- Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
- PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine
- PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey in Ankara
- Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration
- PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
- 36 victims of Oakland warehouse fire identified
- PHOTOS: Aftermath of devastating plane crash in Colombia that killed dozens